Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,241.88, up 207.35 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Down two cents, or 0.18 per cent, to $11.31 on 14.9 million shares.

BioAmber Inc. (TSX:BIOA). Chemicals. Up two cents, or 17.39 per cent, to 13.5 cents on 11.6 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Up 35 cents, or 3.74 per cent, to $9.72 on 7.3 million shares.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Miner. Up $1.09, or 6.17 per cent, to $18.77 on 7.04 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up nine cents, or 2.88 per cent, to $3.22 on 6.2 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up 84 cents, or 6.55 per cent, to $13.67 on 5.7 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Aecon Group Inc. (TSX:ARE). Engineering and construction. Down 35 cents, or 1.79 per cent, to $19.15 on 271,082 shares. Toronto-based Aecon’s proposed $1.5 billion acquisition by Chinese state-owned CCCC International Holding Ltd. hit a snag Monday when the federal government announced it is stepping up its national security review under the Investment Canada Act, which will take more time.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS). Bank. Up 41 cents, or 0.54 per cent, to $77.02 on 3.9 million shares. The Toronto-based bank announced a deal Monday to buy Canadian investment manager Jarislowsky Fraser for $950 million.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX:QSR). Fast food restaurants. Up $4.39, or 6.18 per cent, to $75.48 on 1.6 million shares. Tim Hortons restaurants recorded a fifth consecutive quarter of sluggish sales, while its parent company Restaurant Brands outperformed analyst expectations on its fourth quarter profit (US$395.0 million attributable to common shareholders or $1.59 per diluted share). The sales slowdown comes as about half of the company's Canadian Tim Hortons franchisees joined an unsanctioned organization to fight against what they say is their corporate parent's mismanagement of the coffee-and-doughnut chain.

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP). E-Commerce. Up $10.67, or 7.10 per cent, to $161.05 on 687,244 shares. The Ontario government has inked a deal to use Shopify's e-commerce platform for cannabis sales online and in stores as part of its plan to be the province's sole distributor of legal recreational marijuana. The Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation (OCRC), a subsidiary of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario, will use the Ottawa-based company's software for its online and mobile sales portal.

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY). Up 89 cents, or 1.76 per cent, to $51.56 on 29,485 shares. The Canadian toymaker has launched a lawsuit against Alpha Group US and Alpha Animation and Toys Ltd. in multiple jurisdictions, alleging patent infringement on its Bakugan toys.