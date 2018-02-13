Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,216.47, down 25.41 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down 16 cents, or 1.41 per cent, to $11.15 on 7.3 million shares.

Eldorado Gold Corp. (TSX:ELD). Miner. Down eight cents, or 5.44 per cent, to $1.39 on 6.6 million shares.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Miner. Up $1.45, or 7.73 per cent, to $20.22 on 6.5 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down 23 cents, or 2.37 per cent, to $9.49 on 5.8 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down 13 cents, or 0.52 per cent, to $24.70 on 4.7 million shares.