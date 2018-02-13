Olympics, 'This Is Us' give NBC golden ratings victory

LOS ANGELES — Olympic thrills and the aftermath of a patriarch's death on "This Is Us" combined to give NBC a golden ratings victory.

NBC's total viewership last week topped that of the other three major broadcasters combined by 27 per cent , the biggest network regular-season gap since Nielsen's electronic "people meters" began measuring ratings.

That comes with an asterisk: It's not measured against weeks that included Super Bowls and a full seven nights of Olympics, NBC said.