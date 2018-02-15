Former Canada Post CEO Moya Greene replaces Paul Tellier on Rio Tinto board

LONDON — Global miner Rio Tinto Ltd., which owns large aluminum smelters in Canada, has appointed former Canada Post chief executive Moya Greene to its board.

Greene, who currently heads Britain's Royal Mail Group, will replace veteran Canadian business leader Paul Tellier.

The former head of CN Rail and Bombardier Inc. plans to step down in May after 11 years.

"With Paul stepping down, Moya will ensure that the board maintains a strong Canadian voice, reflecting the importance of Canada to Rio Tinto," stated Rio chairman Jan du Plessis.

Like Tellier, Greene held several senior leadership roles in the private sector after a career in the Canadian civil service.