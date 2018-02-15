Most actively traded companies on the TSX
A
A
Share via Email
Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,407.66, up 79.39 points)
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up 37 cents, or 11.25 per cent, to $3.66 on 23.6 million shares. Bombardier said Thursday it will begin to ship Canadian-made C Series jets to Delta Air Lines this year after scoring a big trade victory in the U.S. against Boeing. It plans to do so until the U.S. assembly line is built in Alabama. The aerospace and railway manufacturer also reported a fourth-quarter loss of US$109 million (five cents per share), compared with a loss of US$259 million (12 cents per share), in the same quarter a year earlier.
Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Down 39 cents, or 7.28 per cent, to $4.97 on 11.5 million shares.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down 52 cents, or 5.26 per cent, to $9.36 on 9.7 million shares.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Down 29 cents, or 2.60 per cent, to $10.85 on 7.8 million shares.
Aimia Inc. (TSX:AIM). Loyalty programs. Down 67 cents, or 28.15 per cent, to $1.71 on 6.7 million shares. The Montreal-based company reported a $214.7-million loss in its latest quarter, hurt by a charge related to the sale of its Nectar program and related assets, and plans to pursue deeper cost cutting.
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSX:BIR). Oil and gas. Down 14 cents, or 4.33 per cent, to $3.09 on 6.2 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
Choice Properties REIT (TSX:CHP.UN). Real estate. Down 45 cents, or 3.60 per cent, to $12.04 on 1.2 million shares. The Weston family is poised to create Canada's largest real estate investment trust through a $3.9-billion deal for its publicly traded Choice Properties REIT to buy Canadian REIT (TSX:REF.UN) (up $6.95, or 15.96 per cent, to $50.49 on 1.5 million shares). The combination of Choice Properties, which counts Loblaw as its principal tenant and largest unitholder, and CREIT will create a company with a diversified portfolio of 752 properties.
Shaw Communications Inc. (TSX:SJR.B). Telecommunications and media. Up nine cents, or 0.35 per cent, to $25.65 on 912,244 shares. The Calgary-based company says 3,300 of its employees have decided to take a voluntary buyout package — far above the company's original estimate of about 650. Shaw says about one-quarter of its workforce will be departing over an 18-month period as part of a previously announced multi-year transformation of its business.
Sun Life Financial Inc. (TXS:SLF). Insurance. Up $1.44, or 2.79 per cent, to $53.11 on 1.4 million shares. The Toronto-based insurer is adding medical marijuana as an option for its group benefits plans, marking an industry shift and the latest sign of growing public acceptance of cannabis.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia woman found not guilty for docking puppy tails due to 'loophole:' SPCA
-
Blogger faces off against politically-connected businessman in Vancouver court
-
Police investigate suspicious Halifax incident where man yelled at boy to get in his car
-
CRA executes Panama Papers search warrants in West Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto