Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,407.66, up 79.39 points)

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up 37 cents, or 11.25 per cent, to $3.66 on 23.6 million shares. Bombardier said Thursday it will begin to ship Canadian-made C Series jets to Delta Air Lines this year after scoring a big trade victory in the U.S. against Boeing. It plans to do so until the U.S. assembly line is built in Alabama. The aerospace and railway manufacturer also reported a fourth-quarter loss of US$109 million (five cents per share), compared with a loss of US$259 million (12 cents per share), in the same quarter a year earlier.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Down 39 cents, or 7.28 per cent, to $4.97 on 11.5 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down 52 cents, or 5.26 per cent, to $9.36 on 9.7 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Down 29 cents, or 2.60 per cent, to $10.85 on 7.8 million shares.

Aimia Inc. (TSX:AIM). Loyalty programs. Down 67 cents, or 28.15 per cent, to $1.71 on 6.7 million shares. The Montreal-based company reported a $214.7-million loss in its latest quarter, hurt by a charge related to the sale of its Nectar program and related assets, and plans to pursue deeper cost cutting.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSX:BIR). Oil and gas. Down 14 cents, or 4.33 per cent, to $3.09 on 6.2 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Choice Properties REIT (TSX:CHP.UN). Real estate. Down 45 cents, or 3.60 per cent, to $12.04 on 1.2 million shares. The Weston family is poised to create Canada's largest real estate investment trust through a $3.9-billion deal for its publicly traded Choice Properties REIT to buy Canadian REIT (TSX:REF.UN) (up $6.95, or 15.96 per cent, to $50.49 on 1.5 million shares). The combination of Choice Properties, which counts Loblaw as its principal tenant and largest unitholder, and CREIT will create a company with a diversified portfolio of 752 properties.

Shaw Communications Inc. (TSX:SJR.B). Telecommunications and media. Up nine cents, or 0.35 per cent, to $25.65 on 912,244 shares. The Calgary-based company says 3,300 of its employees have decided to take a voluntary buyout package — far above the company's original estimate of about 650. Shaw says about one-quarter of its workforce will be departing over an 18-month period as part of a previously announced multi-year transformation of its business.