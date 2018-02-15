Renegotiation, not cancellation: Trump team drops hints NAFTA end not imminent
WASHINGTON — Members of the Trump administration keep dropping hints that withdrawing from NAFTA is not in their current plans.
The latest example came today when Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told a gathering in Congress that he's cautiously hopeful there will be a deal.
He refused to even discuss the potential consequences of a U.S. withdrawal from NAFTA when asked by a congressman — because, Mnuchin said, that's not the U.S. administration's main priority.
It's the third such hint from a prominent member of the administration in recent days.
U.S. trade czar Bob Lighthizer, in a public meeting this week, said progress is being made in the renegotiation. He described the anxiety about a U.S. withdrawal as something in the past tense.
That's after U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said he expects a NAFTA deal by year's end.
Extending the talks into 2018 would have some drawbacks: Both Scotiabank and the Bank of Canada say uncertainty over the investment situation would shave one-fifth of one per cent from Canada's economy by next year.
