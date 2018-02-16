Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,452.64, up 44.98 points)
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up seven cents, or 1.91 per cent, to $3.73 on 17 million shares.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Down 72 cents, or 6.64 per cent, to $10.13 on 12.9 million shares.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Up five cents, or 0.53 per cent, to $9.41 on 6.9 million shares.
Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Down 36 cents, or 8.39 per cent, to $3.93 on 6.2 million shares.
Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down five cents, or 0.36 per cent, to $13.79 on 5.3 million shares.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Miner. Down 58 cents, or 2.71 per cent, to $20.81 on 4.6 million shares.
