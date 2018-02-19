Finance Minister takes a pre-budget storytime break at child care centre

VICTORIA — Finance Minister Carole James took some time out from pre-budget preparations to read a story to a group of three- and four-year-old children at a Victoria child care centre.

The New Democrat government has pledged to make life more affordable for B.C. residents and James says child care will be one of the major focuses of the budget she tables Tuesday.

James says the document will include long-term child care and plans to make housing more affordable, but she wouldn't specify dollar amounts until the budget is officially unveiled.

She declined to confirm if the budget is balanced other than to say the answer is similar to the theme of "Pete The Cat," the story she read to the 14 children, where everything ends well.

James says she will not be wearing the traditional new shoes when she stands up in the legislature to present her budget.