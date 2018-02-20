Judge tosses California law blocking actors' ages on website
A
A
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — A federal judge has struck down a California law that restricts a popular Hollywood
U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria ruled Tuesday that the law aimed at preventing age discrimination in the entertainment industry violated the free speech rights of IMDb.com, which provides information about movies, television shows and their casts and crews.
Chhabria also noted that the law was misguided because gender discrimination, not age discrimination, was more at the root of the problem the legislation sought to fix.
The union representing actors says it's disappointed in the ruling and intends to appeal.
Neither the entertainment
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Judge rules shouting 'vulgar' slur FHRITP against reporter not a crime
-
CBC to edit out French skater's exposed breast in Olympic replays
-
'My worst nightmare’: French ice dancer’s wardrobe malfunction broadcast around the world
-
Police look for man who threatened to kill dog, swore at group on Halifax-area trail