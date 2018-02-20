Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,439.44, down 13.20 points)

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up 19 cents, or 5.09 per cent, to $3.92 on 16.3 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Up 83 cents, or 8.19 per cent, to $10.96 on 14.6 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up $3.10, or 11.70 per cent, to $29.60 on 8.1 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Healthcare. Up 87 cents, or 6.19 per cent, to $14.93 on 4.4 million shares. In an unusual move, the licensed marijuana producer is cutting the amount of cash it is offering for cannabis company Nuuvera Inc. — from $1 to 60 cents per share — as Nuuvera seeks to fully acquire its subsidiary Avanti Rx Analytics. Leamington, Ont.-based Aphria said Tuesday it reached an agreement with Toronto-based Nuuvera to the lower the price but did not elaborate on why.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down one cent, or 0.11 per cent, to $9.40 on 3.8 million shares.

Precision Drilling Corp. (TSX:PD). Oil and gas. Up 14 cents, or 3.26 per cent, to $4.44 on 3.6 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: