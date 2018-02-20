NY touts economy boom with pic of South Africa

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York's economic development agency issued a report this month that illustrates the state's growth with an 8-year-old photo of construction cranes in South Africa.

The photo in the report from Empire State Development shows seven towering heavy-lift cranes that were being used to build a stadium in Cape Town for the 2010 soccer World Cup. It's a cropped version of a larger image owned by Getty Images, available for licensing on its website for up to $575.