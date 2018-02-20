Qualcomm raises bid for NXP to about $43.22B
Qualcomm is raising its takeover bid for NXP Semiconductors by nearly 16
The move announced Tuesday comes as Qualcomm itself is in the crosshairs of Broadcom Ltd., which earlier this month raised its own cash and stock bid for Qualcomm to $121 billion.
Qualcomm, based in San Diego, had offered $110 per share cash for NXP, based in The Netherlands. It said Tuesday it's now offering $127.50 per share. The chipmaker said holders of 28
In premarket trading, NXP shares rose 6
