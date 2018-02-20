Trinidad Drilling launches strategic review including possible sale of company
CALGARY — Trinidad Drilling Ltd. has launched a formal strategic review of the company's options, including a possible sale.
The Calgary-based company says its current share price does not reflect the value of the company despite improving industry fundamentals.
The board has appointed a special committee of independent directors and hired financial and legal advisers.
It says it does not intend to set a definite schedule to complete its evaluation and cautions that there are no assurances the process will result in a transaction.
Trinidad provides contract drilling and related services in Canada, the United States, the Middle East and Mexico.
Shares in the company closed at $1.77 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.
Companies in this story: (TSX:TDG)
