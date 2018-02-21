Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,524.01, up 84.57 points)

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down seven cents, or 1.79 per cent, to $3.85 on 16.1 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Down 24 cents, or 2.19 per cent, to $10.72 on 8.8 million shares.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN). Financial Services. Up 35 cents, or 7.95 per cent, to $4.75 on 8.1 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Down 86 cents, or 2.91 per cent, to $28.74 on 4.6 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down 31 cents, or 2.25 per cent, to $13.44 on 4.4 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Up 10 cents, or 0.41 per cent, to $24.78 on 4.3 million shares

Companies reporting major news: