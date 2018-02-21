Train carrying potash derails in southwestern Saskatchewan; some diesel spills
SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Cleanup crews are dealing with a train derailment in southwestern Saskatchewan.
The provincial government says a dozen cars carrying potash jumped the tracks about 10 kilometres west of Swift Current on Tuesday night.
Five of the cars on the Canadian Pacific Railway train stayed upright, while seven rolled on their sides.
The province says the train's rear locomotive also left the tracks and leaked some diesel fuel.
Potash, a key Saskatchewan export that is mainly used in fertilizer, is not considered a dangerous material.
The province says the cause of the derailment is not known at this time.
