Loblaw signs deal to allow customers to pick up orders at GO Transit stations
TORONTO — Loblaw Companies Ltd. has signed a deal to allow customers to pick up their online grocery orders at certain GO Transit stations in the Greater Toronto Area.
The grocer is working with Metrolinx to offer the service starting later this spring at five stations with plans to expand in phases to additional locations.
The service will allow customers to place their order online for pick up the next day.
The company says the groceries will come from nearby Fortinos or Loblaws stores and will be waiting in a special delivery truck, in lockers or in an enclosed kiosk.
The first stations will be Bronte, Oakville, Rouge Hill, Whitby and Clarkson.
The service follows the introduction by Loblaw of its click-and-collect model where customers order online and pick up their order at a store.
