Fox News wins appeals ruling over media monitoring company

NEW YORK — A New York federal appeals court says a media monitoring company is cheating Fox News out of revenue by failing to pay for some content it resells.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday against TVEyes Inc. The company distributes television clips and snippets of transcripts, including the White House and Congress, to its customers.

The appeals court said the company is unlawfully profiting off the work of others. It said the company's product was not transformative enough to be considered fair use of the television content.

However, the appeals court noted that Fox News did not challenge the media monitoring company's creation of a text-searchable database.

A lower court's ruling already had limited some of TVEyes Inc.'s functions.