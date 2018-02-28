Valeant reports fourth-quarter profit, revenue down from year ago
A
A
Share via Email
MONTREAL — Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. says it earned $513 million attributable to shareholders in its latest quarter, compared with a loss of $515 million a year ago.
The drug company says the profit amounted to $1.45 per share in what was its fourth quarter compared with a loss of $1.47 per share in the fourth quarter of 2016.
Revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31 totalled $2.16 billion compared with $2.40 billion a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company says it earned $347 million in the quarter compared with an adjusted profit of $443 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.
In its outlook for 2018, Valeant says it expects revenue of $8.1 billion to $8.3 billion.
Full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization are forecast in a range of $3.05 billion to $3.2 billion.
Companies in this story: (TSX:VRX)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Canadian program providing alcohol to heavy drinkers draws worldwide interest
-
'It was stolen land': Barrhead man offering acreage to Indigenous family, free of charge
-
Shooting at trespassers could be excessive force: Civil liberties expert
-
Walkin' and drinkin' in Halifax: Booze to be allowed on two streets