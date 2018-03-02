Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,384.59, down 9.36 points)

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down two cents, or 0.50 per cent, to $3.96 on 9.9 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down 15 cents, or 1.39 per cent, to $10.63 on 6.3 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Miner. Up 28 cents, or 1.92 per cent, to $14.88 on 5.8 million shares.

Klondex Mines Ltd. (TSX:KDX). Miner. Up 17 cents, or 9.71 per cent, to $1.92 on 5.2 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Down 97 cents, or 3.24 per cent, to $28.99 on 5.1 million shares.

Husky Energy Inc. (TSX:HSE). Oil and gas. Up nine cents, or 0.53 per cent, to $17.03 on 4.9 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO). Bank. Up seven cents, or 0.07 per cent, to $96.51 on 1.1 million shares. The bank is taking over a four-storey space in the Toronto Eaton Centre in a bid to attract the high-tech talent it needs to bring ideas to the market quicker. BMO's plans, unveiled on Thursday, include an "urban campus" that will take over a portion of Sears Canada's former digs at the mall and house 3,500 employees when it opens in 2021.