Swiss vote on public TV fees watched elsewhere in Europe

BERN, Switzerland — Voters in Switzerland are getting ready to decide whether they should continue paying hundreds of francs every year for public television and other government-supported programming.

The Swiss referendum on the national TV fee Sunday is being closely watched elsewhere in Europe.

It was sponsored by free-market proponents and other critics of the state-imposed fees. They say residents shouldn't have to pay for public broadcasting if they watch or listen to it.

Opponents of the "No Billag" vote — named for the company that collects the fees — argue that ensuring quality programming in an era of false news and media profits is in the public interest.