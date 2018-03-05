Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,541.28, up 156.69 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up 63 cents, or 5.93 per cent, to $11.26 on 10.4 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up $3.38, or 11.66 per cent, to $32.37 on 8.9 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up four cents, or 1.01 per cent, to $4.00 on 6.8 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Health care. Up 56 cents, or 4.08 per cent, to $14.28 on 4.9 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Up 52 cents, or 5.34 per cent, to $10.26 on 4.6 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Oil and gas. Up 45 cents, or 1.11 per cent, to $41.02 on 4.2 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Canadian National Railway Co. (TSX:CNR). Transportation. Up 13 cents, or 0.13 per cent, to $97.15 on 1.8 million shares. Luc Jobin, president and chief executive, abruptly stepped down Monday as the railway struggles through operational and customer service challenges. The Montreal-based company said it has started a search for a more suitable leader to guide the company through an increasingly competitive market. CN chief marketing officer Jean-Jacques Ruest will act as interim CEO.

Empire Company Ltd. (TSX:EMP.A). Retail. Up 32 cents, or 1.38 per cent, to $23.57 on 191,281 shares. Unionized workers at Manitoba Safeway stores owned by its subsidiary, Sobey's Inc., have voted 98 per cent in favour of a strike to back contract demands. The 2,200 employees — who work at stores in Winnipeg, Brandon, Thompson, Neepawa and Dauphin — are members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 832. The union said in a release that the workers will be in a legal strike position on March 18, the day after their current contract expires. A strike deadline has not been set.