Target raises starting pay for 2nd time in less than a year

FILE- This May 3, 2017, file photo shows the Target logo on a store in Upper Saint Clair, Pa. Target Corp. reports financial results on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

NEW YORK — Target is raising its minimum starting pay for workers for the second time in less than a year after seeing a bigger and better pool of candidates.

Target, which hiked starting pay to $11 an hour last fall, said all workers this spring will receive a minimum of $12 per hour.

CEO Brian Cornell said Tuesday that Target will offer workers $15 an hour by 2020. He says Target Corp. recorded a significant spike in applicants when it boosted pay, and a better quality of worker, too.

