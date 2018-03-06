'The Walking Dead' has worst showing in many years
NEW YORK — It wasn't so long ago that zombies, and "The Walking Dead," were all the rage. This week's ratings show how that's faded.
The Nielsen company says the latest episode of the AMC series was seen by 6.8 million viewers on Sunday. That's the show's smallest audience since 2012, and the worst showing among the youthful 18-to-49-year-old demographic since 2010.
AMC notes that people are watching TV much differently now, with an increase in people who see it through online forums not measured well by Nielsen. And the show is still poised to be the most-watched series among young viewers for the sixth year in a row.
Still, it's hard to deny that a show that was once a sensation is now much less popular.
