Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,472.61, down 72.58 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Down 53 cents, or 4.51 per cent, to $11.21 on 11.1 million shares. Aurora is the latest Canadian licensed marijuana producer planning to list on an international exchange. The Edmonton-base company has been looking at listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market, the New York Stock Exchange or the London Stock Exchange's AIM, an international market for smaller, growing companies, for some time now, said Cam Battley, chief corporate officer.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down nine cents, or 2.39 per cent, to $3.68 on 9.1 million shares.

Titan Medical Inc. (TSX:TMD). Healthcare. Down 7.5 cents, or 21.74 per cent, to 27 cents on 8.6 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down 33 cents, or 3.14 per cent, to $10.18 on 6.5 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Down $1.51, or 4.59 per cent, to $31.42 on 5.52 million shares.