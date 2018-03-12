Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,604.79, up 26.98 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Up 32 cents, or 2.82 per cent, to $11.65 on 7.4 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down four cents, or 1.07 per cent, to $3.71 on 5.2 million shares. The Montreal-based company is awaiting the causes of two deadly aircraft crashes over the past couple of days involving its Q400 turbo and Challenger business jet. At least 49 people were killed Monday when a US Bangla Airlines passenger plane carrying 71 people from Bangladesh crashed and burst into flames as it landed Monday in Kathmandu, Nepal's capital, officials and witnesses said.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up $1.54, or 4.98 per cent, to $32.49 on 4.9 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Bank. Up five cents, or 0.05 per cent, to $101.81 on 4.7 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Down 13 cents, or 0.17 per cent, to $75.70 on 4.4 million shares.

UrtheCast Corp. (TSX:UR). Online media. Down 10.5 cents, or 19.09 per cent, to 44.5 cents on 4.3 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: