B.C. First Nation in federal court in bid to halt fish farm restocking

VICTORIA — A First Nation is asking the Federal Court to prevent the restocking of an open-net salmon farm in its traditional territories off northern Vancouver Island.

The Namgis First Nation of Alert Bay says prior to any fish transfer to an open-net pen at nearby Swanson Island, the Atlantic salmon smolts should be tested for the blood virus piscine reovirus.

The Namgis also want a judicial review of a Fisheries and Oceans Canada policy that does not require testing for the virus before the transfer of smolts and an injunction preventing the fisheries minister from issuing a licence permitting the transfer.

Court documents say Marine Harvest Canada Inc. plans to transfer smolts from its hatchery to open-net fish farms in Namgis territory.

Namgis Chief Don Svanvik says his First Nation is in court to protect wild salmon stocks from a potentially deadly virus.

The company and Fisheries and Oceans could not immediately be reached for comment.