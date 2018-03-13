Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,647.14, up 42.35 points)

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up four cents, or 1.08 per cent, to $3.75 on 7.9 million shares.

Neovasc Inc. (TSX:NVC). Medical devices. Down 3.5 cents, or 15.56 per cent, to 19 cents on 7.8 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Down 25 cents, or 2.15 per cent, to $11.40 on 7.1 million shares.

UrtheCast Corp. (TSX:UR). Online media. Up three cents, or 6.74 per cent, to 47.5 cents on 5.8 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Down 55 cents, or 1.69 per cent, to $31.94 on 4.5 million shares.

Cequence Energy Ltd. (TSX:CQE). Oil and gas. Down one cent, or 18.18 per cent, to 4.5 cents on 4.2 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Aimia Inc. (TSX:AIM). Loyalty programs. Down two cents, or 1.30 per cent, to $1.52 on 1.03 million shares. PC Optimum points will replace Aimia-operated Aeroplan miles as the loyalty program of choice at Esso stations across the country effective June 1, as Imperial Oil Ltd. (TSX:IMO) (down 35 cents, or one per cent, to $34.51 on 915,805 shares) shifts its relationship to Loblaw Companies Ltd. (TSX:L) (down four cents, or 0.06 per cent, to $66.92 on 457,947 shares.) Aimia notified members of the change to its 14-year partnership in an email on Tuesday.