Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,653.61, up 6.47 points)

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down two cents, or 0.53 per cent, to $3.73 on 6.3 million shares.

Trevali Mining Corp. (TSX:TV). Miner. Down five cents, or 3.50 per cent, to $1.38 on 5.2 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Down 10 cents, or 0.88 per cent, to $11.30 on 4.9 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up 18 cents, or 1.27 per cent, to $14.40 on 4.6 million shares.

Lundin Mining Corp. (TSX:LUN). Miner. Up 33 cents, or 3.86 per cent, to $8.88 on 4.03 million shares.

Cequence Energy Ltd. (TSX:CQE). Oil and gas. Up half-a-cent, or 11.11 per cent, to five cents on 3.7 million shares.

Empire Company Ltd. (TSX:EMP.A). Retail. Up $1.04, or 4.41 per cent, to $24.61 on 1.01 million shares. Sobey's parent company is waiting for the spring of 2020 to roll out its online grocery business that will be run in partnership with British firm Ocado, said CEO Michael Medline on an earnings call Wednesday. Empire's e-commerce efforts will initially be concentrated on the Greater Toronto Area. It reported third-quarter earnings of $58.1 million (21 cents per diluted), up from $30.5 million (11 cents per diluted share) in the same period a year ago.