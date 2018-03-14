February retail sales fall 0.1 pct; few signs of tax bump
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumers spent less at auto dealers, gas stations and department stores in February, causing overall retail sales to slip 0.1
The Commerce Department said Wednesday that sales have declined for the past three months, but they're still 4
So far, the promise of higher take-home pay from President Donald Trump's tax cuts appears to have had little influence on spending for big ticket items such as autos.
Consumers have also continued migrating to online outlets such as Amazon and away from traditional department stores, dampening overall sales as the competition to charge the lowest price has increased. Retail sales are increasingly influenced by the aging of the baby boomer generation, who tend to spend less after retirement.
Auto sales fell 0.9
But spending at online and
The sales decline seems to contradict some of the optimism among retailers, which added a healthy 50,300 jobs in February, according to the Labor Department's jobs report.