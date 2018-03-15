Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,670.62, up 17.01 points)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN). Financial Services. Down $1.25, or 24.41 per cent, to $3.87 on 15.4 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Oil and gas. Down $1.81, or 4.22 per cent, to $41.06 on 9.8 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Down five cents, or 0.44 per cent, to $11.25 on 7.2 million shares.

Neovasc Inc. (TSX:NVC). Medical devices. Down two cents, or 11.76 per cent, to 15 cents on 5.9 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up 14 cents, or 3.78 per cent, to $3.84 on 4.4 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Up 20 cents, or 0.83 per cent, to $24.38 on 4.2 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Magna International (TSX:MG). Auto parts. Up $4.74, or 6.78 per cent, to $73.73 on 1.7 million shares. The Aurora-based company's stock rose following a technology development deal with Lyft Inc., an American ride-hailing company. The CEO of Magna International says he sees a great long-term opportunity for developing advanced driverless car technology through its new multi-year partnership and a US$200 million investment in Lyft.