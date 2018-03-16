Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,711.33, up 40.71 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Down 30 cents, or 2.67 per cent, to $10.95 on 39.6 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up three cents, or 0.81 per cent, to $3.75 on 17.6 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Oil and gas. Up 22 cents, or 0.54 per cent, to $41.28 on 13.7 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Down 20 cents, or 0.26 per cent, to $75.92 on 12.3 million shares.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN). Financial Services. Unchanged at $3.87 on 11.4 million shares.

Crew Energy Inc. (TSX:CR). Oil and gas. Up seven cents, or 4 per cent, to $1.82 on 11.4 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: