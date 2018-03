WASHINGTON — U.S. employers sharply ramped up their demand for workers in January, advertising 6.3 million jobs at the end of the month, the most on records dating back 17 years.

The Labor Department says the number of job opening soared 645,000 in January, the largest one-month increase in 2 1/2 years. The number of people hired ticked up and fewer Americans quit in January compared with the previous month.