14 protesters arrested at Trans Mountain work site in Burnaby, B.C.

BURNABY, B.C. — RCMP say more than a dozen people protesting the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline have been arrested at a construction site in Burnaby, B.C.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge granted the company an injunction last week restricting protesters from entering within five metres of two terminal work sites.

Mounties say 13 people were arrested and later released for breaching the injunction by late Monday afternoon while one other person was arrested for obstructing a police officer.

The incident follows the arrest of at least 28 demonstrators under the banner Protect the Inlet after they zip-tied themselves to a gate at the site over the weekend.

A spokesperson for Protect the Inlet said then that protesters will continue to loudly voice their opposition to the project.