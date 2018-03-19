BlackBerry says new software bridge to Microsoft products will increase security

BlackBerry Ltd. is launching a new way to enhance the security of commonly-used Microsoft cloud and mobility software in response to increased customer awareness of the need to protect sensitive information.

The two companies jointly announced Monday that they've collaborated on a software bridge between Microsoft's suite of applications and BlackBerry's highly-secure operating environment for enterprises.

The bridge will provide various BlackBerry security features for Microsoft Word, Excel and other programs whether they're on smartphones, tablets or computers using major operating systems such as iOS, Android and Windows.

The new level of integration between BlackBerry and Microsoft software will provide a more precise way to decide who has access to documents, under what circumstances and for how long.

For example, an employee, consultant or supplier could get personal access to a spreadsheet or presentation for 24 hours but have no ability to forward it to anybody else.

BlackBerry chief marketing officer Mark Wilson said at a press briefing in Waterloo, Ont., that organizations are increasingly looking for ways to improve cybersecurity for a highly interconnected workforce.

To enable the integration, BlackBerry has developed a software product called BlackBerry Enterprise Bridge, which will be sold on a per-user subscription basis. Final prices were not disclosed.