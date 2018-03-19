Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,589.39, down 121.94 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Down 15 cents, or 1.37 per cent, to $10.80 on 9.6 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up two cents, or 0.53 per cent, to $3.77 on 7.98 million shares.

Neovasc Inc. (TSX:NVC). Medical devices. Down 1.5 cents, or 8.57 per cent, to 16 cents on 7.9 million shares.

Klondex Mines Ltd. (TSX:KDX). Miner. Up $1.06, or 58.89 per cent, to $2.86 on 7.7 million shares. The Vancouver-based gold miner is being acquired by Idaho-based Hecla Mining Co. for $605 million with a mix of cash and shares. Hecla will gain control of Klondex's Fire Creek, Midas, and Hollister underground gold mines in Nevada, while Klondex will spin out its True North mining operations in Manitoba into a new entity for existing shareholders.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up $1.16, or 3.57 per cent, to $33.68 on 5.78 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down 22 cents, or 5.77 per cent, to $3.59 on 5.68 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: