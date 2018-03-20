Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,616.36, up 26.97 points)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Miner. Down $2.54, or 12.37 per cent, to $18.00 on 9.5 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Down 50 cents, or 4.63 per cent, to $10.30 on 8.6 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down four cents, or 1.06 per cent, to $3.73 on 6.7 million shares.

Aimia Inc. (TSX:AIM). Loyalty programs. Down nine cents, or 4.50 per cent, to $1.91 on 5.9 million shares.

Neovasc Inc. (TSX:NVC). Medical devices. Down 1.5 cents, or 9.38 per cent, to 14.5 cents on 5.4 million shares.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSX:BIR). Oil and gas. Up 27 cents, or 8.21 per cent, to $3.56 on 5.2 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: