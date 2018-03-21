Fed raises key rate and foresees 2 more hikes this year
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve is raising its key interest rate and
The Fed said it expects to increase rates twice more this year. At the same time, it increased its estimate for rate hikes in 2019 from two to three, reflecting more optimistic expectations for solid growth and low unemployment.
In a statement ending its latest policy meeting, the Fed boosted its key short-term rate Wednesday by a modest quarter-point to a still-low range of 1.5
Taken together, the Fed's actions and forecasts Wednesday suggest a belief that the economy remains sturdy even nearly nine years after the Great Recession ended.
The Fed's rate hike marks its sixth since it began tightening credit in December 2015. The action was approved 8-0, with the Fed avoiding any dissents at the first meeting that Powell has presided over as chairman since succeeding Janet Yellen last month.
Bond yields rose and stocks held on to much of their gains after the Fed's announcement, which was widely expected. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, a benchmark for mortgages and other loans, rose from 2.87
Some investors had speculated that Powell might move to impose his mark on the central bank by indicating a faster pace of rate hikes for 2018. But the new economic forecast, which includes a median projection for the path of future rate hikes, made no change to the December projection for three hikes this year.
If the Fed does stick with its new forecast for three rate increases this year and three in 2019, its key policy rate would stand at 3.4
The new statement showed only minor changes from the text the Fed had issued in January after Yellen's final meeting. The statement described economic activity as rising at a "moderate rate," a slight downgrade from January, when the Fed described the economy as rising at a "solid rate."
Since the start of the year, economists have been downgrading their estimates for growth in the January-March quarter growth to reflect a slowdown in consumer spending, which most analysts think will prove temporary.
The Fed's statement did not mention the extra government stimulus that has been added since its most recent economic forecast in the form of a $1.5 trillion tax cut and a budget agreement that will add $300 billion in government spending over two years.
But the Fed's new forecast does envision marked increases in economic growth compared with its previous estimate: It raises the estimate to 2.7
The U.S. unemployment rate, now at a 17-year low of 4.1
A healthy job market and a steady if unspectacular economy have given the Fed the confidence to think the economy can withstand further increases within a still historically low range of borrowing rates.
The financial markets have been edgy for weeks, and Powell's back-and-forth comments have been only one factor. A sharp rise in wage growth reported in the government's January jobs report triggered fears that higher
The February jobs report pointed to an unusually robust
Other measures of the economy, though, have been more sluggish. Consumer spending, for example, the economy's primary fuel, has slowed this year. Some analysts also worry about the economic consequences of President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on imports, which risk triggering a trade war with other nations.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'They were associates:' Three men charged with murder in killing of Dartmouth man
-
RCMP say two dead in suspicious fire at Springhill, N.S. home
-
'The epitome of ad hocery:' Halifax council sends taller Willow Tree development to new public hearing
-