Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,675.28, up 58.92 points)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Miner. Up 65 cents, or 3.61 per cent, to $18.65 on 11.4 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up three cents, or 0.80 per cent, to $3.76 on 10.9 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Down 22 cents, or 2.14 per cent, to $10.08 on 8.6 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up $1.10, or 7.52 per cent, to $15.73 on 7.9 million shares.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX:TCW). Oil and gas. Up 17 cents, or 5.31 per cent, to $3.37 on 6.7 million shares.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSX:BIR). Oil and gas. Up 23 cents, or 6.46 per cent, to $3.79 on 6.5 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: