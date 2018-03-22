CN and Teamsters union reach tentative agreement on conductor labour contract

MONTREAL — Canadian National Railway Co. and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference say they have reached a tentative agreement to renew the labour contract for about 1,700 CN locomotive engineers in Canada.

They say they're not releasing details of the agreement until it's ratified by members.

CN, which has been dealing with service complaints, says it is pleased to have reached the agreement without a work disruption.

Negotiations for the previous contract in 2015 led to strike action by the union before the sides reached an agreement that included both wage increases and benefit improvements.

Teamsters vice-president Roland Hackl says he's confident the agreement will benefit members and CN.

The union declined to give any more details as they are also negotiating a new contract with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., with a strike vote underway.