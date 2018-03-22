Jim Pattison not involved in Carolina Panthers NFL bid: spokesperson

VANCOUVER — A representative for Jim Pattison says the B.C. billionaire is not involved in any bidding for the Carolina Panthers NFL team, contrary to reports speculating on his interest.

An ESPN report says Pattison could be helping back a bid for the team by Alan Kestenbaum, the Bedrock Industries LP CEO and chairman who led a takeover of Hamilton-based Stelco Holdings Inc. last year.

A spokesperson for Pattison, however, says he is not backing or supporting any bid.

A Bedrock Industries spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on whether Kestenbaum, who is now also Chairman and CEO of Stelco, is involved with a bid.

The ESPN report also names as potential bidders Fanatics apparel owner Michael Rubin, software company SAS co-founder James Goodnight, Sherman Financial Group founder Ben Navarro, and hedge-fund billionaire David Tepper.