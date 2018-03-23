US durable goods orders rise at fastest pace since June

WASHINGTON — Led by a surge in demand for commercial aircraft, U.S. orders for long-lasting manufactured goods rebounded in February, reversing a drop in January, to rise at the fastest pace since June.

The Commerce Department said Friday that orders for durable goods, items meant to last at least three years, rose 3.1 per cent last month, beating economists' expectations handily. They had fallen 3.5 per cent in January.

Orders have risen three of the past four months — a sign that American industry is humming thanks to a pickup in global economic growth.

February orders were lifted by a 25.5 per cent jump in orders for aircraft and aviation parts, a category that swings wildly from month to month. Excluding the volatile transportation sector, orders rose 1.2 per cent — the seventh gain in the last eight months.

A category that tracks business investment — orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft — rose 1.8 per cent after dipping in January.