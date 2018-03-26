Virgil Abloh named Louis Vuitton's men's wear designer

NEW YORK — Louis Vuitton has named Kanye West collaborator Virgil Abloh as its new men's wear artistic director.

The 37-year-old is founder of the Off-White label and is Vuitton's first African-American artistic director. He replaces Kim Jones, who left in January to become men's wear designer for Christian Dior.

In a statement, Abloh said "I find the heritage and creative integrity of the House are key inspirations and will look to reference them both while drawing parallels to modern times."