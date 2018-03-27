Man who tried to wed laptop pushes anti-porn bill across US
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A man with a history of outlandish lawsuits including trying to marry his computer is pushing a measure requiring a filter for online pornography that could be lifted with a $20 fee.
The measure pushed in legislatures across the country by Chris Sevier has been dubbed the "Elizabeth Smart Law" after the kidnapping victim from Utah.
Smart has sent a cease-and-desist letter to have her name removed from the
The Electronic Frontier Foundation has tracked about two dozen similar bills in 18 state legislatures this year, none of which have passed.
A bill in Rhode Island is scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday.
Sevier and supporters say it would protect children and others by making pornography and sites that allow human trafficking harder to access.
