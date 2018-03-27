Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,216.18, down 82.38 points)

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Unchanged at $3.79 on 6.8 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Down 37 cents, or 3.74 per cent, to $9.53 on 6.5 million shares.

Balmoral Resources Ltd. (TSX:BAR). Miner. Down 18.5 cents, or 39.36 per cent, to 28.5 cents on 5.3 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Down 87 cents, or 2.55 per cent, to $33.31 on 4.9 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Oil and gas. Up 71 cents, or 1.84 per cent, to $39.23 on 4.8 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Healthcare. Down 28 cents, or 2.16 per cent, to $12.67 on 4.7 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: