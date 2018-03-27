Quebec finance minister to table 2018-19 provincial budget today

Quebec Finance Minister Carlos Leitao is expected to table an election-themed budget today ahead of the fall provincewide vote.

The government has said it intends to introduce measures to reduce the province's debt by $10 billion over five years by dipping into a special fund that was created in 2006.

The province believes it will save $1 billion in interest payments.

Leitao says the budget will focus on the quality of life of Quebecers.

The budget will be Leitao's fifth budget and the final one before the provincial election on Oct. 1.