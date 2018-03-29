CBC enters agreement with DAZN to show Commonwealth Games highlights
A
A
Share via Email
CBC Sports has entered into a sub-licensing agreement with DAZN Canada to provide broadcast coverage of the upcoming Commonwealth Games.
CBC will have live coverage of the opening and closing ceremonies, and will also show highlights of key performances by Canada's athletes and para-athletes.
DAZN acquired exclusive Canadian rights to the multi-sport event in February.
It marked the first time the rights to the Commonwealth Games were acquired exclusively by a live-streaming platform.
The 21st Commonwealth Games begin Wednesday on Australia's Gold Coast. Diver Meaghan Benfeito will carry the flag for Canada in the opening ceremony.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
'I fought back:' Halifax university student speaks out about on-campus attack
-
Protesters say restaurant owner made show of carving, eating meat in front window
-
Frequent ferries, a tax hike and more: Five things you need to know about Halifax’s budget