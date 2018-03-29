Business

Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,367.29, up 197.35 points)

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up one cent, or 0.27 per cent, to $3.75 on 17.1 million shares.

Neovasc Inc. (TSX:NVC). Medical devices. Down seven cents, or 46.67 per cent, to eight cents on 13.6 million shares.

Prometic Life Sciences Inc. (TSX:PLI). Biotechnology. Down 36 cents, or 29.03 per cent, to 88 cents on 13.3 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Up 27 cents, or 2.99 per cent, to $9.30 on 9.8 million shares.

Asanko Gold Inc. (TSX:AKG). Miner. Up 37 cents, or 39.78 per cent, to $1.30 on 6.3 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Healthcare. Down 40 cents, or 3.36 per cent, to $11.49 on 5.9 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Media. Up 13 cents, or 0.24 per cent, to $55.44 on 1.6 million shares. Subsidiary Bell Media, which owns the CTV television network, multiple specialty television channels and Canada's largest collection of radio stations, has set the stage to acquire a majority stake in Pinewood Toronto Studios. The complex includes 11 purpose-built stages, offices, teaching facilities and a variety of support services for film and television clients. It's making the deal in partnership with Comweb Studio Holdings, Castlepoint, and the City of Toronto.

Dollarama Inc. (TSX:DOL). Discount retailer. Up $1.33, or 0.86 per cent, to $156.58 on 788,160 shares. The Quebec-based company raised its dividend one cent to 12 cents as it reported its fourth-quarter profit climbed to $162.8 million (1.45 per diluted share) compared with $146.1 million ($1.24 per diluted share) a year earlier. Sales totalled $938.1 million, up from $854.5 million. It also plans to split its shares on a three-for-one basis, subject to the approval of shareholders.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Up 67 cents, or 0.92 per cent, to $73.11 on 3.8 million shares. Chief executive Bharat Masrani says TD would consider participating in cannabis sector financings after recreational marijuana becomes legal in Canada later this year.

 

