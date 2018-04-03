Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,180.76, down 32.69 points)

Neovasc Inc. (TSX:NVC). Medical devices. Down two cents, or 26.67 per cent, to 5.5 cents on 15.9 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Down $1.00, or 11.03 per cent, to $8.07 on 13.6 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Down $4.02, or 12.56 per cent, to $27.99 on 10.2 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Healthcare. Down $1.19, or 10.58 per cent, to $10.06 on 8.5 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down six cents, or 0.25 per cent, to $23.65 on 4.9 million shares.

Eldorado Gold Corp. (TSX:ELD). Miner. Up seven cents, or 6.54 per cent, to $1.14 on 4.8 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Wireless communications. Down 45 cents, or 3.26 per cent, to $13.35 on 4.6 million shares. The Waterloo-based company is filing a patent infringement lawsuit against Snap, the parent company of Snapchat.