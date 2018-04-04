Propelled by China, overseas moviegoing surges

NEW YORK — Propelled by growth in China, global moviegoing reached a record high of $40.6 billion in 2017 despite a downturn in audiences at U.S. and Canada theatres .

In its annual report Wednesday, the Motion Picture Association of America promoted the overseas surge, where the box office was up 7 per cent in 2017. That helped mitigate the lowest attendance at domestic movie theatres in 22 years.

Much of the global increase was thanks to China, which accounted for $7.9 billion in ticket sales. In the first quarter of 2018, the Chinese movie market overtook North America for the first time.