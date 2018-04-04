Propelled by China, overseas moviegoing surges
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Propelled by growth in China, global moviegoing reached a record high of $40.6 billion in 2017 despite a downturn in audiences at U.S. and Canada
In its annual report Wednesday, the Motion Picture Association of America promoted the overseas surge, where the box office was up 7
Much of the global increase was thanks to China, which accounted for $7.9 billion in ticket sales. In the first quarter of 2018, the Chinese movie market overtook North America for the first time.
The growing importance of Chinese moviegoers to Hollywood comes amid mounting trade tensions between the U.S. and China. China responded Wednesday to Trump administration tariff proposals with its own tariffs on American products.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Toronto and area home sales dip nearly 40 per cent in March from a year ago
-
Canadian first: Stem cell transplant cures Alberta woman of sickle cell anemia
-
Nova Scotia cannabis legislation sets fines, syncs weed and alcohol penalties
-
Man was in relationship with Halifax yoga teacher when he killed her: Crown