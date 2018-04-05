Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,356.05, up 191.68 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Up 82 cents, or 10.76 per cent, to $8.44 on 15.1 million shares.

Neovasc Inc. (TSX:NVC). Medical devices. Up half-a-cent, or 10.00 per cent, to 5.5 cents on 14.4 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Up 48 cents, or 4.13 per cent, to $12.11 on 8.6 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up 85 cents, or 3.08 per cent, to $28.49 on 7.5 million shares.

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Oil and gas. Up eight cents, or 6.72 per cent, to $1.27 on 6.9 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG). Oil and gas. Up 62 cents, or 7.17 per cent, to $9.27 on 6.6 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: